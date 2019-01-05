202.5
Arrests made in fight that led to child grazed by bullet

By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 1:42 pm 01/05/2019 01:42pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia police have arrested two people in a fight that preceded a shooting that grazed a 5-year-old.

The Lynchburg Police Department issued a release Friday saying that it had arrested a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges including assault by mob. It wasn’t immediately clear if either of them fired the shots. Police said the suspects were involved in a fight that preceded the shooting on Thursday.

Police say the child was grazed by a bullet fired during the altercation. Officers were called to the scene after reports of multiple shots fired. The child was treated for superficial injuries and no one else was injured. A building was struck multiple times.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
