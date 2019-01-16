202
Home » Virginia » Appeals court upholds Virginia's…

Appeals court upholds Virginia’s ban on bestiality

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 9:32 am 01/16/2019 09:32am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld a state law banning sex with an animal.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the court on Tuesday affirmed the 2017 conviction of Arthur Anderson Warren, who used his cellphone to record video of encounters he had with a woman and her dog.

A search warrant was obtained after Warren asked a deputy if “bestiality-type stuff” was legal and described the videos.

Warren’s appeal cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s Lawrence v. Texas decision against that state’s law criminalizing same-sex sodomy in arguing that the images showed the constitutionally protected “private sexual conduct of consenting individuals.” But the judges ruled that the dog was not a consenting adult, and Virginia has a legitimate interest in preventing cruelty to animals.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
bestiality Local News National News Virginia virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Puppy Bowl XV

Animal Planet has unveiled its starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff. All look formidably cute. See the photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500