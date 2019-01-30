202
Appeals court hears challenge to ‘habitual drunkard’ law

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 11:48 am 01/30/2019 11:48am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has heard arguments in a challenge to a Virginia law that allows police to arrest people designated as “habitual drunkards” if they’re caught with alcohol.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling dismissing the challenge. The full appeals court —15 justices —later agreed to hear the case.

During arguments Wednesday, an attorney representing people designated by a judge as habitual drunkards argued that the law targets homeless alcoholics who have nowhere else to drink but in public. He said it criminalizes addiction.

The state Attorney General’s Office argued the state has a legitimate interest is discouraging alcohol and drug abuse. A deputy solicitor general told justices the law is aimed at discouraging people from abusing alcohol.

alcohol habitual drunkard Local News Virginia virginia general assembly
