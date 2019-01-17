202
Home » Virginia » 64K Virginians lose pay…

64K Virginians lose pay during shutdown, state loses taxes

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 8:03 am 01/17/2019 08:03am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s secretary of finance says the partial government shutdown has cut off pay for more than 64,000 state residents and could squeeze benefits programs.

The Daily Press reports Aubrey Lane told the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday that unpaid wages for those workers amount to $127 million a week, on which the state typically collects $7 million in payroll taxes. Half those workers are furloughed, while the other half are working without pay.

Virginia has covered the cost of benefits for furloughed workers, but it’s unclear whether they’ll receive back pay to reimburse the state.

Layne also said Virginia could lose the $100 million a month it uses to finance food stamps if the shutdown continues past February. Layne warned that cost may need to be factored into the General Assembly’s state budget plans.

___

Information from: Daily Press

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News Local Politics and Elections News pay loss shutdown Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Va. vineyard adds creamery, kitchen

A Virginia winery has a few new projects cooking, including a state-of-the-art creamery and a kitchen. Here’s a peek inside the recent farm-to-table expansion at Chrysalis.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500