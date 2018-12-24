202.5
Home » Virginia » Virginia woman with 26…

Virginia woman with 26 dogs charged with animal cruelty

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 4:33 am 12/24/2018 04:33am
Share

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Lynchburg, Virginia, woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police seized 26 dogs from a cramped home.

The News & Advance reports that Katherine Tate was charged Dec. 18 after police found the animals living in an 852-square-foot (79-square-meter) house that smelled of feces, urine and ammonia.

Court documents say police went to Tate’s home after a neighbor called and reported hearing “yelling and hitting sounds” inside.

Tate was charged with five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The police department’s animal control unit turned the dogs over to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The executive director said the shelter will continue to monitor the animals before eventually putting them up for adoption.

Tate is scheduled to appear in Lynchburg General District Court on Thursday.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets dogs Living News Local News lynchburg Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top budget commuter cars, ranked by Edmunds

Here are seven of today’s lowest-priced cars that deliver good fuel economy and have features to ensure your sanity on long drives.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500