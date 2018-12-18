202.5
Woman suspected in armed robbery shot, killed by police

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 8:15 pm 12/18/2018 08:15pm
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman suspected in an armed robbery was shot and killed after she pointed a gun at a police officer.

In a news release, Hopewell police said officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday saw a woman running who matched the description of the suspect.

Lt. Paul Intravia said officers ordered the woman to stop, but she refused and pointed a gun at one of the officers, who fired one shot. The unidentified woman died at the scene.

No one at the convenience store was hurt.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials haven’t released the races of those involved.

