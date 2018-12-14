Virginia War Memorial to host World War II holiday program

The Virginia War Memorial will host a special program focused on how families celebrated the holidays during World War II.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia War Memorial will host a special program focused on how families celebrated the holidays during World War II as loved ones served overseas in the military and certain foods were rationed.

“Holidays on the Homefront” will offer historical exhibits, crafts, stories and singers presenting popular holiday songs of the 1940s.

The event is aimed at school-age children and their families. It will include making holiday decorations and writing cards for veterans.

The event will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

