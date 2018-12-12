202.5
Methane from sewer system contaminated Louisa’s water

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 9:00 am 12/12/2018 09:00am
virginia map

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — Officials say the contamination of a Virginia city’s water supply that triggered evacuations late last month was caused by methane gas released from the sewer system.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Louisa town and county officials on Tuesday said the methane gas entered through traps in drains that typically prevent the backflow of methane. Those traps are supposed to collect water to help stop the backflow, but several were found dry where proper maintenance practices weren’t followed.

The town’s statement also said improper disposal of grease can contribute to increased methane production.

The evacuation and “do not use” orders were lifted Nov. 30, a day after the gas was detected. The county’s water supply was flushed, and the Virginia Department of Health and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say it’s safe.

Topics:
Local News louisa methane gase sewer Virginia
