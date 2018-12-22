202.5
Virginia teen arrested for alleged threats to high school

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 3:06 pm 12/22/2018 03:06pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old student of a high school outside of Charlottesville has been arrested for allegedly threatening gun violence.

The Daily Progress reports that the Fluvanna County sheriff’s office was notified of the student’s allegedly threatening post on social media, which involved a profanity and a picture of the local high school.

The newspaper says the teenager, who is not being publicly identified because they are a minor, has been detained at the Blue Ridge Detention Center.

The incident comes about a month after a Georgia man convicted of making threats against schools in Virginia was sentenced to prison. Charlottesville schools operated under a modified lockdown for two consecutive days as a result

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

