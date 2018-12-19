202.5
Virginia museum to study potential Confederate flag exhibit

December 19, 2018
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia museum has halted plans to display a battle flag used by a Confederate regiment during the Civil War.

The News & Advance reports the Lynchburg Museum’s advisory board raised concerns about its history and associations when Museum Director Ted Delaney notified them of plans to display the flag, two weeks before museum staff was supposed to pick it up from Richmond’s American Civil War Museum.

The museum has since hired its former director, Doug Harvey, to research the history of the flag that was supposed to have been used by the 11th Virginia Infantry Regiment, which was organized in Lynchburg. Delaney says Harvey’s report is meant to ascertain the flag’s origin and connection to local soldiers.

Lynchburg Home Guard Civil War re-enactors raised $12,000 to restore the flag.

