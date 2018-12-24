202.5
Virginia man accused of Florida sex assault posts $1M bail

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 4:15 am 12/24/2018 04:15am
LOW MOOR, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man arrested in a decades-old sexual assault has been released from jail after posting a $1 million bail.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 52-year-old Cornelius Francis Florman has spent over a year behind bars on charges related to the 1998 attack of a Florida woman. Court records say he was released Saturday when his bail was posted.

They say DNA linked Florman to the 1998 sexual battery of a woman who was kidnapped and knocked unconscious after leaving a Fort Myers Beach bar.

Florman is the great-grandson of the founder of Reynolds Metals and was convicted in a 1986 rape in Chesterfield County, Virginia. He was tried twice but not convicted in a separate rape that same year in Henrico County, Virginia.

Florman’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond requests for comment.

