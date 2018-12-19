202.5
Virginia intersection overrun with cats, deemed a ‘hazard’

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 9:06 pm 12/19/2018 09:06pm
Getty Images/iStockphoto

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — An intersection in a Virginia city has been deemed a hazard because it has been overrun with abandoned cats.

News outlets report the Danville Area Humane Society made the designation this week after a witness reported seeing a motorist stop and release 30 cats at the intersection.

Executive Director Paulette Dean said she believes more than 100 cats live near the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Riverside Drive. She said the area has been a dumping ground for cats for many years.

The Humane Society has been setting traps at the spot for a decade, but says the population continues to out-pace the traps.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information regarding the person responsible for dumping the cats.

Topics:
Animals & Pets cats Danville Area Humane Society dumping ground intersection Living News Virginia
