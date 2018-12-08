Virginia House Democrats pick new leader

202.5
By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 3:59 pm 12/08/2018 03:59pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have picked Del. Eileen Filler-Corn to be their new leader, a move that could help pave the way for her to become the state’s first female House speaker.

House Democrats announced Saturday they had elected Filler-Corn to replace House Minority Leader David Toscano. He had recently announced plans to step down from a leadership position.

Democrats need to win two seats next year to claim a majority. The party has done well in recent Virginia elections thanks to voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump. An ongoing legal battle could also produce a Democrat-friendly legislative map for next year’s elections.

Filler-Corn is a director of government relations at a lobbying and consulting firm and lives in Northern Virginia.

