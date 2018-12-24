Virginia giving large grants for debt-collection call center

202.5
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia is giving more than $3 million in grants to a help a debt-collection company open up a new call center.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced PRA Group plans to spend $15.1 million to build a new call center in Danville. The project is expected to create 500 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1.5 million grant for the project. The state’s Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $1.7 million grant for the project. The Tobacco commission also approved a $1.7 million loan.

PRA Group is also eligible for other state assistance.

The company is one of the country’s largest debt-recovery funds.

Business & Finance danville debt Local News PRA Group Virginia
