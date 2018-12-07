Virginia files lawsuit against Mountain Valley Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general and its Department of Environmental Quality have filed a lawsuit against the Mountain Valley Pipeline for what they call repeated environmental violations. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general and its Department of Environmental Quality have filed a lawsuit against the Mountain Valley Pipeline for what they call repeated environmental violations.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said in a statement Friday that the lawsuit alleges pipeline developers violated Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations as well as its certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.

The complaint says inspectors identified violations between May and October while investigating complaints. Also, an inspection company contracted to monitor compliance identified more than 300 violations between June and mid-November.

A statement from EQM Midstream Partners said the unusually wet conditions and periods of rainfall presented construction challenges. It said the MVP project team “has worked diligently to ensure appropriate soil erosion and sediment controls were implemented and restored where necessary.”

