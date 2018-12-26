Va. paid $31 million for barely used hurricane shelters

The state of Virginia has paid $31 million to a contractor to set up emergency shelters for a hurricane that ultimately spared much of the commonwealth.

The Daily Press reported this week that the federal government reimbursed the state for much of the bill. But lawmakers are still angry about having to ink the deal as Hurricane Florence churned toward the state in September.

The contract required Virginia to pay $650 a person for nearly 6,000 spots in shelters that were barely used, regardless of how many people were ultimately housed.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesman Jeff Caldwell says the state is drafting a plan to purchase and store supplies before a disaster strikes. But the state hasn’t yet worked out where the money will come from.

