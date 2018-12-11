202.5
Va. governor proposes pay boost for teachers

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 7:55 pm 12/11/2018 07:55pm
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam spoke with WTOP Wednesday, Sept., 26, 2018. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to give teachers a 5 percent pay boost next year.

The governor outlined parts of his upcoming state budget proposal Tuesday that would increase funding for K-12 education and shore up the state’s rainy day fund.

Northam wants to spend $88 million to boost a 3 percent pay raise for teachers scheduled to take effect July 1, kicking it up to 5 percent. The governor said pay in Virginia is lagging the national average and making it harder to recruit and retain quality teachers. He’s also proposing additional spending increases for at-risk students and school construction.

The governor’s proposals will have to pass the Republican-controlled General Assembly next year to take effect. Northam, a Democrat, will introduce his full detailed budget plan next week.

500