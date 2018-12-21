202.5
Survey to measure financial well-being of Virginia farmers, ranchers

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 4:55 am 12/21/2018 04:55am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A survey to measure the financial well-being of Virginia farmers and ranchers will begin next month.

From January to March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will distribute the survey about farm economics and production practices to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including 750 in Virginia.

The outreach is the third and final phase of the 2018 Agricultural Resource Management Survey. It asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs and household characteristics.

The results of the survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Virginian farms and farm families.

