202.5
Home » Virginia » Study: Virginia's economy turns…

Study: Virginia’s economy turns corner but storm clouds loom

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 11:02 am 12/15/2018 11:02am
Share
jetcityimage/iStock

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A new economic report says Virginia has finally pulled out of the doldrums caused by the Great Recession and past restrictions on federal spending.

Old Dominion University’s 2018 State of the Commonwealth Report was released Saturday. It says Virginia’s economy picked up pace and is likely to improve more rapidly next year.

A big reason is the increase in federal government spending, which makes up about a third of Virginia’s economy. Military funding in particular will help sustain growth in 2019.

Amazon’s plan to build a headquarters in northern Virginia also factors into the higher expectations.

But the university in Norfolk also warned of “storm clouds on the horizon.” The rapidly increasing federal deficit could ultimately lead to spending cuts and federal tax increases. Neither would bode well for Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Most influential celebrities deaths of 2018

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500