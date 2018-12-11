202.5
Students push for university to provide free tampons

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 4:29 am 12/11/2018 04:29am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Students at a university in Virginia are pushing the school’s leaders to provide free tampons and other menstrual products.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the efforts by students at Christopher Newport University in Newport News are part of a larger movement around the country. The efforts include removing obstacles to getting menstrual products on campus.

Christopher Newport University has a local chapter of the organization called PERIOD. It’s a national nonprofit that advocates for women on menstrual issues.

It has started a petition that asks the school to provide what they say are basic necessities and to “end period poverty.”

The push is part of a national campaign called United for Access. The force behind it is PERIOD and THINX, which makes “period-proof underwear.”

