Smithfield fined for Sioux Falls wastewater violations

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota agency has fined Smithfield Foods more than $53,000 for wastewater violations at the company’s Sioux Falls plant.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says Virginia-based Smithfield violated its surface water discharge permit in August.

The penalty includes $26,900 for surface water quality violations and more than $26,000 for laboratory costs incurred by the agency.

Smithfield reported in August that a problem at its Sioux Falls wastewater plant was causing higher-than-allowed ammonia levels to be discharged into the Big Sioux River. The agency says the ammonia levels violated the permitted daily maximum limit for seven days.

The Argus Leader reports Smithfield has been operating in compliance with its permit since Aug. 20.

Smithfield says there was no risk to humans and no reports of fish or wildlife being affected.

