Roanoke plans to rename courthouse after lead counsel in Brown v. Board of Education case

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 4:47 pm 12/01/2018 04:47pm
Civil Rights attorney, Oliver Hill, waves to the members of the Virginia House of Delegates as he receives a standing ovation after being honored as Virginian of the Year on the House floor at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday Feb. 5, 2003. Del. Viola Baskerville, D-Richmond, left, and Oliver Hill Jr., center top, joined in the honor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Roanoke has announced plans to rename the city’s courthouse in honor of civil rights pioneer Oliver Hill.

News outlets report that Mayor Sherman Lea made the announcement Friday after helping unveil a new state historical marker in front of Hill’s childhood home.

Hill was lead counsel in a case later known as Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down racially segregated public schools.

He died at age 100 in 2007.

