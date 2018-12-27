202.5
Richmond mayor picks interim police chief

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 4:12 pm 12/27/2018 04:12pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has appointed a temporary police chief to lead the department when Chief Alfred Durham retires.

The police department announced Thursday that Stoney has named William C. Smith as interim chief.

The 50-year-old started with the Richmond Police Department in 1995 and has been serving as acting chief. He will become interim chief when Durham retires on Dec. 31.

Durham announced in November that he would retire at the end of the year after about four years on the job.

The city has said it plans a national search for a new chief.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
