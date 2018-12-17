202.5
Richmond high school seniors can now apply to HBCUs for free

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 9:57 am 12/17/2018 09:57am
The Howard University Campus at sunrise in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — High school seniors attending public school in Virginia’s capital can now apply to historically black colleges and universities across the country for free.

News outlets report that Richmond Public Schools announced the partnership with RVA Future, the RPS Education Foundation and the Common Black College Application last week.

The Common Black College Application lets students apply to more than 50 HBCUs for a one-time $35 fee, which will now be waived for Richmond seniors.

The application is open until April 2019.

According to the Richmond Public Schools website, more than 5,000 students attend district high schools. The district enrolls a total of around 24,000 students, around 75 percent of which are black.

Education News Local News Virginia
