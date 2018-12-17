202.5
Records: Ex-Lt. gov. allowed to help create job for himself

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 1:59 pm 12/17/2018 01:59pm
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, at podium, gestures as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the 2014 General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014. Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling, top left, House speaker William Howell, R-Stafford, top center, and State Sen. Walter Stosch, R-Henrico, top right, listen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Records show the president of James Madison University allowed a former Virginia lieutenant governor to help create a $140,000 job for himself at the university.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports JMU President Jon Alger hired Bill Bolling for the newly created position of senior fellow in residence for public service. His new job began Oct. 1 and came shortly after Bolling served a four-year term on the university’s Board of Visitors. There had been no competitive search for the job.

Records obtained by the newspaper show Bolling was allowed to write parts of his job description, including changing his title. They say he was also granted reduced-rate rent on a university-owned house, among other things.

Former Virginia Attorney General Richard Cullen says Bolling was told he complied with the state conflicts statute.

