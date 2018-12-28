202.5
Home » Virginia » Public can view video…

Public can view video evidence from crowd-ramming trial

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 11:23 am 12/28/2018 11:23am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The public can now view video evidence used in the trial of the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that various kinds of video footage submitted in the case against James Alex Fields Jr. can be viewed at the courthouse in Charlottesville.

The footage shows various angles of Fields driving his Dodge Challenger into a crowd. There’s also video from a police helicopter and footage from members of the crowd Fields slammed into.

More footage shows Fields’ arrest and interrogation as well as first responders attending to the woman who was killed, Heather Heyer, and injured counterprotesters.

Fields was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville crime Local News National News racism Virginia white nationalists
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500