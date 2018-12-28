Prosecutor seeks indictment of former jail guard in Virginia

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate Skyler Peacock told The Virginian-Pilot he was choked unconscious for cursing and failing to obey a direct order.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia say they’ll seek an indictment against a former jail guard over an incident involving an inmate who says he was choked.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesman Brandon T. Wrobleski said in a statement Thursday that the indictment will be presented to a grand jury for review. He declined to comment further.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate Skyler Peacock told The Virginian-Pilot he was choked unconscious for cursing and failing to obey a direct order. The alleged incident occurred in January. The guard, 59-year-old Dale P. Barnes, later resigned.

Nicholas Renninger, Barnes’ attorney, said Barnes followed his training and did nothing wrong.

Jail superintendent David Hackworth said the incident occurred before his tenure at the jail. But he said he expects officers to treat inmates like they are “members of their family.”

