Prosecutor seeks indictment of former jail guard in Virginia

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 12:12 pm 12/28/2018 12:12pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia say they’ll seek an indictment against a former jail guard over an incident involving an inmate who says he was choked.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesman Brandon T. Wrobleski said in a statement Thursday that the indictment will be presented to a grand jury for review. He declined to comment further.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate Skyler Peacock told The Virginian-Pilot he was choked unconscious for cursing and failing to obey a direct order. The alleged incident occurred in January. The guard, 59-year-old Dale P. Barnes, later resigned.

Nicholas Renninger, Barnes’ attorney, said Barnes followed his training and did nothing wrong.

Jail superintendent David Hackworth said the incident occurred before his tenure at the jail. But he said he expects officers to treat inmates like they are “members of their family.”

Topics:
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate choked Local News Skyler Peacock Virginia
