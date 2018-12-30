202.5
Home » Virginia » Police search for man…

Police search for man accused of stealing deputy’s vehicle

By The Associated Press December 30, 2018 12:30 pm 12/30/2018 12:30pm
2 Shares
Alex_Schmidt/iStock

CHRISTIANBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are searching for a man accused of stealing a sheriff’s office vehicle after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

A news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Cody Ryan Drain partially removed his restraints, accessed the driver compartment of a sheriff’s office vehicle and drove off early Sunday after a deputy took him to a magistrate’s office in Christianburg.

The Roanoke Times reports that the deputy’s vehicle was found abandoned, but Drain remained at large several hours later.

Authorities say Drain and a 22-year-old woman were arrested after a deputy tried to stop them in a car that had been reported stolen in Pulaski County.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500