Police: Officers fatally shot man as he stabbed woman

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 4:17 pm 12/06/2018 04:17pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot by officers stabbed three people, including his ex-girlfriend, during an attack at a Virginia home.

The Richmond Police Department identified the man Thursday as 33-year-old Anthony Edwards of Chesterfield. Police identified the officers involved as Master Police Officers Thomas Davis and David Torrence. Police say the officers are white and Edwards was black, as are the three victims, who are expected to survive.

Police say officers found Edwards stabbing a woman Wednesday and fired when he ignored orders to stop. Edwards was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Edwards tried to force his way into a home, followed when people fled and forced a woman back to the house.

A special team will investigate the shooting and the officers are on administrative leave.

Topics:
chesterfield county Local News National News Virginia
