Police: Man with guns at North Carolina school had hit list

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 3:06 pm 12/05/2018 03:06pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man found with two guns in a North Carolina high school had a handwritten note that appears to be a hit list.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Steve Spence of Norfolk, Virginia, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a weapons charge and other offenses. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

Virginia Beach police say Spence assaulted his girlfriend before driving her car to North Carolina. Greensboro police say Spence entered the Smith High School cafeteria Monday and was questioned by employees, who called for a lockdown. He ran when confronted, but was caught.

According to warrants, Spence said he went to the school “to kill two different people” and the note mentions the school, includes the word “kill” and two first names.

This story’s headline has been corrected to show that the school is in North Carolina, not Virginia.

