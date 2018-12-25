Police investigate 1st murder in Winchester in 3 years

202.5
December 25, 2018
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Winchester are looking for a suspect in what they say is the city’s first murder since 2015.

City spokeswoman Amy Simmons told news outlets police responding Sunday night to a report of a shooting at a home found 40-year-old Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Simmons said Reid was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan said Monday that investigators are pursuing murder charges, although there were no suspects and no motive had been established.

