Virginia police ID robbery suspect shot, killed by officer

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 4:40 pm 12/20/2018 04:40pm
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have identified a woman suspected in an armed robbery who they say was fatally shot after she pointed a gun at an officer.

Hopewell police identified the woman on Wednesday as 31-year-old Angel Decarlo of Hopewell. Police say officers responding to an armed robbery report at a convenience store Tuesday saw a woman who matched the suspect’s description and ordered her to stop.

Police say Decarlo refused and pointed a gun at one officer, who fired. DeCarlo was shot and died at the scene.

Hopewell and Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Officials haven’t released the races of those involved.

