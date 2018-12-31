202.5
Police chief: Charlottesville’s toxic climate thinning ranks

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 1:00 pm 12/31/2018 01:00pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city that endured a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017 say people are cursing police officers and it’s thinning the department’s ranks.

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney told The Daily Progress on Sunday that the climate has been toxic since before the Unite the Right rally.

Brackney says video shows people cursing officers and calling them names. Brackney says it’s a top reason officers are quitting in large numbers. The department is down nearly two dozen officers and vacancies are getting harder to fill.

Other reasons include pay, officers’ inability to take home patrol cars and what Brackney called “vocal and biased” civilian review board members.

The rally saw white nationalists clash with counterprotesters. A woman died after a man drove his car into a crowd.

charlottesville charlottesville police charlottesville rally Charlottesville white nationalist rally Local News National News Virginia
