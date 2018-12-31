202.5
Podiatrist who practiced in Virginia charged in drug case

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 2:20 pm 12/31/2018 02:20pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A podiatrist who practiced in Virginia has been accused of obtaining prescription tranquilizers and an opioid for personal use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that 44-year-old Claudine H. DuPont was charged with fraudulently obtaining controlled substances including Hydromorphone, Tramadol and Alprazolam.

The Fredericksburg-area podiatrist allegedly acquired the drugs from April 2016 to January 2017 for her own use and not for legitimate medical purposes.

Documents show DuPont signed a consent order in May voluntarily surrendering her license to practice podiatry and surgery for indefinite suspension. The consent order alleged that staff and other practitioners in the office where she practiced reported she appeared to be under the influence of something and acted erratically on at least two occasions.

It’s unclear if DuPont has a lawyer who could comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

