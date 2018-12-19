202.5
Home » Virginia » Panel to take closely…

Panel to take closely watched vote on Va. pipeline station

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 4:20 am 12/19/2018 04:20am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia air pollution panel is set to take a vote on a key permit for a planned natural gas pipeline.

The board will decide whether to allow a compressor station in a historic African-American community west of Richmond. The station is needed to pump gas through the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently removed two members of the board. The move angered minority groups and environmentalists. They said Northam was trying to improperly influence the board to help Dominion Energy. Dominion is the lead pipeline developer.

Northam’s office said the board members’ terms had expired this summer and their removal was unrelated to the compressor station vote.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Atlantic Coast Pipeline Dominion Energy Local News pipeline ralph northam Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500