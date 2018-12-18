202.5
NY police: 2 charged in death of Virginia man

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 11:56 pm 12/18/2018 11:56pm
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Virginia man whose body was found in a duffel bag in a New York City suburb.

Police said Tuesday that 48-year-old Christopher Myrie and 29-year-old Jonisha Graham, both of New York City, have been charged with concealment of a human corpse. It wasn’t clear if both had lawyers who could provide comment.

Authorities say 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne of Portsmouth, Virginia was fatally stabbed in the Bronx borough of New York City. His remains were found next to a dumpster on Nov. 19 in Yonkers, New York.

So far, no one has been charged with his murder.

The investigation continues.

This story corrects last name of victim to Cortez-Seaborne, per new information from police.

