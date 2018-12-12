202.5
Northam wants to boost spending on water quality

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 3:44 pm 12/12/2018 03:44pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to increase state spending on efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and improve the state’s water quality.

Northam announced parts of his upcoming state budget plan Wednesday related to water issues.

The Democratic governor wants to increase funding for a program meant to help farmers improve water quality. He’s also proposing to boost funding for a fund that helps cities and suburbs reduce pollution from storm-water runoff.

Northam said the spending would speed up efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

The governor also wants to increase staffing at the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Northam will present his full budget proposal next week. His spending proposals will have to pass the Republican-controlled General Assembly next year to go into effect.

Topics:
chesapeake bay Local News Virginia
