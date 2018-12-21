202.5
Home » Virginia » Norfolk Southern to pay…

Norfolk Southern to pay Va., city over move to Atlanta

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 2:17 am 12/21/2018 02:17am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk Southern says it plans to pay about $2.4 million to Virginia and the city of Norfolk for breaking its promise to stay headquartered in the city until 2026.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the company ended talks to repay Virginia incentives Wednesday, just over a week after the company announced it was moving its headquarters to Atlanta.

Virginia offered the company $1.9 million in 2016 when the company promised to keep its Norfolk headquarters for at least 10 more years. The city offered the company discounted parking, which was expected to save the company more than $2 million through 2026.

Company spokesman Tom Werner says the entire state grant will be returned by Dec. 31 and the city will be paid about $580,000 to account for parking costs saved so far.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
atlanta Local News norfolk norfolk southern Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The world celebrates 2019

Here is how the world said goodbye to 2018 and welcomed 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500