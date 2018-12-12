202.5
New survey finds 14 percent of Virginians are smokers

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 5:17 am 12/12/2018 05:17am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new state survey shows that about 14 percent of Virginians consider themselves regular smokers.

A report by the Virginia Department of Health found that Southwest Virginia had the highest rate of smoking, with smokers making up more than 18 percent of the region’s population.

Smokers only make up less than 8 percent of the population of Northern Virginia.

The survey also found that low-income Virginias are more likely to smoke than the wealthy.

The report found that 74 percent of all smokers in Virginia indicated a desire to quit since their last cigarette.

The state says 10,300 Virginians die each year from smoking.

