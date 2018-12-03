New court complex to serve Charlottesville and Albemarle County

The two localities have been in a years-long back-and-forth over the future of the courts, and whether Albemarle would pull its courts out of the city.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials will announce an agreement related to the construction of a new court complex and parking structure that will serve a Virginia city and a county.

A news release says Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials will announce the deal Monday.

The Daily Progress reports the two localities have been in a years-long back-and-forth over the future of the courts, and whether Albemarle would pull its courts out of the city.

