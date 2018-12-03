202.5
Home » Virginia » New court complex to…

New court complex to serve Charlottesville and Albemarle County

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 12:46 pm 12/03/2018 12:46pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials will announce an agreement related to the construction of a new court complex and parking structure that will serve a Virginia city and a county.

A news release says Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials will announce the deal Monday.

The Daily Progress reports the two localities have been in a years-long back-and-forth over the future of the courts, and whether Albemarle would pull its courts out of the city.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
albemarle county charlottesville Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500