Neighbors help firefighters save family from burning home

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 1:12 am 12/19/2018 01:12am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Firefighters say neighbors helped rescue three children and their parents from a burning home in Virginia.

News outlets report the 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and their mother and father were taken to hospitals but are expected to survive after the fire early Tuesday at a Virginia Beach mobile home park. The siblings are in critical but stable condition.

Carlos Ravera says he pulled the man from the home. Daniel Williams says he got the 7-year-old out.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn says the adults were outside when firefighters arrived. He says a firefighter went inside, handed out the 2-year-old and 5-year-old, then dove out a window to save himself. The firefighter wasn’t injured.

Firefighters found the family’s dog and cat alive. Investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.

