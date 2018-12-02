Man sentenced after using a toy gun in robbery

The Roanoke Times reports that Gary Ray Bishop pleaded guilty to attempted robbery last week and was sentenced to a 10-year prison term that will be suspended after a year.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who tried to hold up a fast food fish restaurant on New Year’s Eve with a toy gun is set to spend a year in prison.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gary Ray Bishop pleaded guilty to attempted robbery last week and was sentenced to a 10-year prison term that will be suspended after a year.

The 37-year-old was also ordered not to return to the Long John Silver’s in Christiansburg where the incident occurred.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.