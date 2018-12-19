202.5
Man gets decades in prison for sexually abusing disabled man

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 4:09 am 12/19/2018 04:09am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A man convicted of assaulting his ex-wife and sexually abusing a mentally disabled man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 59-year-old Robert L. Jones Jr. was sentenced Monday and called the judge racist slurs before being escorted from the courtroom.

Attorneys and witnesses say Jones, who is white, insulted former state delegate and Circuit Judge Kenneth Melvin, who is black and handed down the sentence.

Jones was arrested in 2016 on charges related to the sexual abuse of a now-34-year-old man, who court documents say has the mentality of an 8-year-old.

He was convicted in October of charges including forcible sodomy. He was also convicted of domestic assault and battery for assaulting his ex-wife.

