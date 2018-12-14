Lawsuit: Pipeline security pursued false trespassing charges

202.5
By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 10:01 am 12/14/2018 10:01am
NEW CASTLE, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia residents say in a lawsuit that the private security company hired by the Mountain Valley Pipeline falsely accused them of trespassing and pursued charges even after a state trooper declined to press charges.

The Roanoke Times reports Nan Gray and Gordon Jones sued the pipeline and Global Security last week, accusing them of maliciously conspiring to file charges.

According to the lawsuit, pipeline officials told them where to park when they went to visit a nearby Craig County cemetery in August. A Global Security employee then accused them of parking in an active work zone. The employee went to three magistrates until he secured the charges the trooper wouldn’t press.

Prosecutors asked the court to drop the charges in November.

Global Security and pipeline representatives didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Local News Virginia
