GOP wants McAuliffe gubernatorial records made available

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are pushing to make sure former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s records from his time in office are available to the public if he runs for president.

House Republican leaders are backing legislation that would require the Library of Virginia to catalog and make public gubernatorial records within a year of a governor leaving office.

Records from past administrations currently spend years in limbo. They are not subject to public record requests while the state library processes them.

The library is currently still processing records of former Gov. Tim Kaine, who left office in 2010. The library says it lacks the resources to move any faster.

McAuliffe, a Democrat who left office in January, is exploring a potential 2020 presidential run.

