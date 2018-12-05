202.5
Foaming at the mouth, cyanide killer’s sentencing is delayed

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 3:01 pm 12/05/2018 03:01pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The sentencing hearing for a Virginia man who poisoned his former girlfriend with a cyanide injection has been postponed because he was unresponsive and foaming at the mouth when he was wheeled into a Virginia Beach court.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Joseph Merlino III was rocking from side to side in a gurney type of wheel chair on Wednesday. A jail doctor said Merlino might be suffering from a mental condition caused by stress.

Judge Les Lilley delayed the sentencing until Monday.

A jury convicted Merlino of first-degree murder in June for killing Ellie Tran in 2017. They recommended a life sentence.

Merlino had gone on a hunger strike about two months before his trial began and lost about 40 pounds. The strike ended shortly after the trial did.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

