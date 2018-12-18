202.5
Feds: Montana man accused in Virginia to plead guilty

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 11:07 am 12/18/2018 11:07am
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Montana businessman accused of putting investors’ money into his personal accounts is set to plead guilty to charges including wire fraud and money fraud.

The Billings Gazette reports that Larry Wayne Price Jr. would have to pay $28 million in restitution under a plea agreement filed by prosecutors in federal court in Montana. He is scheduled to appear in court in Billings on Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

In Virginia, Price was charged with making fraudulent statements to the FBI after claiming he was abducted and drugged by a biker gang. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.

Price is the former vice president of surface mining at Signal Peak Energy, which operates a coal mine near Roundup.

