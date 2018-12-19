202.5
Home » Virginia » Ex-teacher's sentencing delayed in…

Ex-teacher’s sentencing delayed in ‘celebgate’ hacking case

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 8:27 pm 12/19/2018 08:27pm
Share
iStock/Thinkstock

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed for a former Virginia teacher who pleaded guilty in the 2014 “celebgate” scandal in which hackers obtained nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people, including celebrities.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a federal court judge on Monday moved 31-year-old Christopher Brannan’s sentencing date from Jan. 25 to March 1. Brannan’s lawyer said the probation office needed more time to interview Brannan for the presentence investigation report.

Brannan pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer in October. His plea deal recommends a sentence of under three years.

The former Lee-Davis High School special needs teacher is the fifth person charged in the scandal.

Prosecutors haven’t released targets’ names, but actress Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged she was a victim.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
celebgate Celebrity News Christopher Brannan Entertainment News hacking Local News National News scandal Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500