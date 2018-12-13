202.5
Ex-secretary at Air Force base pleads guilty in pay scheme

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 7:22 am 12/13/2018 07:22am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A former secretary at Langley Air Force Base has pleaded guilty to bilking the government out of nearly $1.5 million over 17 years.

Michelle Holt pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that she engaged in a long-running effort to boost her pay by faking the amount of overtime she worked.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a statement of facts shows that between 2001 and 2018, Holt falsely claimed 42,847 overtime hours that she did not work. The statement said she also falsified holiday and sick pay.

Holt faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in March, although prosecutors have promised to ask the judge to give Holt credit for cooperating with them.

Holt’s lawyer said Holt spent the money on “life and paying daily bills.”

Topics:
Langley Air Force Base Local News Michelle Holt newport news Virginia
