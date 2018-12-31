Developer quits city council over conflict of interest

The city councilman said it was "too difficult" to be a developer and councilman at the same time, and he thinks he can have a better effect on the community as just the former.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city councilman has announced he intends to resign in response to a conflict of interest related to his job as a real estate developer.

The Roanoke Times reports John Garland notified Roanoke officials Thursday that he’d resign in light of the conflict with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He was elected in 2016.

City councilmembers aren’t allowed to own property housing tenants who receive Section 8 housing vouchers. Garland co-owns rental properties whose tenants do use the vouchers.

That left Garland with three options: release the tenants form their leases, divest from the properties or resign.

Garland said it was “too difficult” to be a developer and councilman at the same time, and he thinks he can have a better effect on the community as just the former.

